ACS Provides New State and Local Income, Poverty and Health Insurance

Statistics for more than 40 demographic and economic topics provide detailed profiles of communities nationwide.

Verify that the survey you received is real and learn how to respond.

Learn about your community, county, state and the U.S. It's fast, easy and shareable.

Learn about the 2020 Census - Why it matters and how it can shape your community.

The Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the Census count.

Get involved to help ensure an accurate count in your community.

U.S. Census Bureau Releases 2017 Economic Census First Look Estimates

In 2017, the number of businesses with paid employees increased to nearly 7.6 million, surpassing the number of establishments in 2012 and 2007.

PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 08, 2019

U.S. Census Bureau Kicks Off National Recruitment Campaign

Census Bureau officials to hold a live news conference detailing national hiring efforts and kick off of more than 2,020 recruitment events nationwide.

PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 07, 2019

Opening of Five Island Areas Census Offices

Each office will be assigned an advisor responsible for overseeing 2020 Census data collection activities in partnership with local governments.

PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 01, 2019

Manufacturing Day: October 4, 2019

The U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the importance of the manufacturing sector to the nation’s economy during the eighth annual observance of Manufacturing Day.
New Data From Around the Globe in HIV/AIDS Surveillance Data Base

Census Bureau’s database now houses 205 unique sources of data

STORY | OCTOBER 08, 2019

Fighting Fires With Data

New Orleans Fire Department uses Census Bureau data to identify homes without smoke detectors- and gives out free ones where most needed.

STORY | OCTOBER 07, 2019

Smartphones, Online Responses Among Census Technological Innovations

In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we offer a Q&A with U.S. Census Bureau Chief Information Officer Kevin Smith.

STORY | OCTOBER 02, 2019

What Drives Productivity Growth?

The Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics teamed up to create Dispersion Statistics on Productivity, to measure productivity and economic performance.
