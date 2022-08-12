Skip Header
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Jobs at Headquarters Regional and Community Jobs National Processing Center Jobs Senior Executive Service Disability Hiring Internships and Fellowships Veterans Employment

View More

Census Careers

Census Careers

You Are the Future ⁠— Join Our Team!

The U.S. Census Bureau is comprised of talented and innovative people who are passionate about their work. In addition to conducting a census every 10 years, we conduct surveys on virtually every aspect of life in the United States.

Pursue a career that counts with the Census Bureau. Apply for a role that allows you to influence the lives of millions of Americans by collecting or analyzing impactful data. As a valued member of the Census Bureau team, you will be responsible for contributing to the fabric of our nation—where everyone counts!

Apply for Headquarters Jobs
Apply for Regional and Community Jobs
Apply for Headquarters Jobs
Apply for Regional Jobs

 

 

Jobs by Location

Jobs at Headquarters

Jobs at Headquarters

Learn more about the people, occupations, and current opportunities at headquarters located in Suitland, MD, part of the greater Washington, DC, area.

Learn more
Jobs in Our Regional Offices and Your Community

Jobs in Our Regional Offices and Your Community

The U.S. Census Bureau has six regional offices and thousands of employees working in local communities across the country supporting our survey collection.

Learn more
National Processing Center

Jobs at the National Processing Center

Learn about opportunities in data capture, data processing, GIS, contact center, and more at our NPC facilities in Arizona and Indiana.

Learn more

Featured Opportunities

Disability Hiring

Disability Hiring

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, our agency goes the extra mile to hire and accommodate people with disabilities.

Learn more
Student Programs

Internships and Fellowships

Learn about and search for internships and full-time opportunities for students and recent graduates.

Learn more
Veteran Employment

Veterans Employment

Learn about the hiring flexibilities for military veterans.

Learn more

Commitment to Inclusivity

Our agency is dedicated to fostering an inclusive working environment. We know our greatest strengths come from the diverse backgrounds, knowledge, and people who make up our team. We continuously empower our employees to make a positive impact for the American people.

Learn more about diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility at the Census Bureau.

Our Locations

From our headquarters to our six regional offices, the Census Bureau has physical offices across the country.

  • Headquarters is located in Suitland, MD, part of the greater Washington, DC, area.
  • The National Processing Center (NPC) is located in Jeffersonville, Indiana, with two contact centers — one in Jeffersonville and another in Tucson, Arizona. 
  • Regional offices:
    • Atlanta: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina
    • Chicago: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin
    • Denver: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming
    • Los Angeles: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington
    • New York: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont
    • Philadelphia: Delaware, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia

Learn more about our workplace culture and employees!

Our Mission and Culture

What We Do

Learn about the various aspects of our mission and our impact on communities across the United States.

Our Surveys and Programs

Our surveys provide periodic and comprehensive statistics about the nation.

Why Work for the Census Bureau?

The Census Bureau's diverse, supportive, and professional culture and work environment help us attract and retain some of the best talent in the country.

 

 

Top

Back to Header